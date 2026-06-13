In a full circle celebration of Montana agriculture, Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is excited to be unveiling their new beer at the organization’s 2026 summer conference to be held June 15-17 in Kalispell.
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In a full circle celebration of Montana agriculture, Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is excited to be unveiling their new beer at the organization’s 2026 summer conference to be held June 15-17 in Kalispell.
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