With spring finally in full swing, many horse owners are starting to take their horses to trail rides and events. But making sure the horse gets there safely with no injuries or incidents takes some thoughtful practice, according to animal physiology expert Rebecca Gimenez.

“Since your horse’s body weight is so high above his feet, he has to work hard to keep his weight stable when your trailer is randomly swaying, bumping, and moving down the road,” she explained. “He knows what to do to stay upright; his every instinct drives him to stand up and protect himself from falling over or down.”

To help their horses maintain their balance when going down the road, Gimenez said there are seven different things owners can do.

1) Drive carefully

Gimenez noted that scramble marks on trailer floors attest to the efforts of horses to balance themselves and often point to poor driving skills. Good driving skills are crucial to helping a horse keep his balance, she noted.

“Turn and accelerate slowly, and brake gently. More than 65 percent of your horse’s body weight is on his forequarters, so when you apply the brakes, it’s difficult for him to keep his hind legs on the floor. He’ll tend to tip forward, bracing with his front legs. When you brake hard, his hind legs will creep forward under his body,” she said.

2) Invest in the right size trailer

To balance correctly in a trailer, a horse must have free use of his head and neck.

“If your trailer is too short for him to be able to raise his head, he’ll lack the ability to engage this critical balancing maneuver,” Gimenez explained.

3) Invest in a quality trailer

Quality structural materials in a trailer’s walls, bulkheads, and flooring will provide balancing support for a traveling horse.

4) Invest in quality, cushioned fittings

Gimenez recommends investing in heavy-duty, cushioned fittings anyplace a horse will touch to lean and balance including chest bars, butt bars, stall sides and dividers.

“Note that in a forward-facing, two-horse trailer, he’ll consistently use the chest bar for balance during braking. In a slant load, he’ll lean against the side dividers or his travel buddies,” she said.

5) Invest in stall mats

High-quality mats absorb shock and encourage grip, according to Gimenez.

6) Keep your trailer clean

Keep your trailer floor free of urine and manure, which can cause slick conditions.

7) Tie him correctly

If you tie your horse in the trailer, leave enough slack so that he can balance by moving his head and neck, but not so loose that he can catch a leg in the tie rope, Gimenez noted.

When tying a horse, Gimenez said that choosing a halter that can break under force is critical.

“In general, it isn't about what type of halter – both rope and nylon buckle styles are able to hold about 4000 pounds of force if the horse pulls back,” she said. “Many horses every year kill themselves by hanging themselves, putting a foot into their halter, or otherwise doing something we don't expect, so it is about having something in the system that breaks under force when in a wreck.

“That might be hay twine tied at the trailer end of your trailer tie method, for instance. It will break there if there is a wreck (or if the horse jerks back hard due to panic) and he will be standing there with a halter on and a short lead rope, which to me is a lot better than no halter or lead on the side of the roadway,” she concluded.