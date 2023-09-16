Across the country, farm groups work to develop ag curriculum and make it available for classroom instruction. In addition to working on teaching materials and activities, these education and outreach groups provide books for teachers looking to help their students understand more about their food.

Amy Jo Estes farms with her husband in Gasconade County, Missouri. She has worked as a teacher and now for an educational nonprofit, and she serves as Missouri Farm Bureau’s promotion and education vice chairman. She has helped write ag lessons and activities for classroom use to help kids learn more about what farmers do.

“Each year our committee selects a book or two to work on, developing classroom resources,” Estes says.

She says ag education is especially important as a relatively small percent of people have a direct connection to the farm.

“For some kids, they might be from small rural communities, but if they’re not from a farm, they don’t know,” Estes says.

She says her group also puts on ag days for elementary school students, featuring “fun lessons regarding ag literacy.” Students can learn about agriculture at different stations, which feature displays and hands-on learning.

“We have a few different stations teaching about agriculture and livestock and where their food comes from,” Estes says.

Kevin Daugherty works as education director for Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom, an Illinois Farm Bureau program. He says keeping agriculture as a part of education efforts helps bridge the gap between students and the farm.

“Our big thing is our classrooms and our consumers are now five generations removed from the farm,” he says.

Daugherty says teachers have a big influence for kids, and students take what they learn home and tell their parents. He says his group’s efforts range from developing ag-themed lesson plans and organizing ag demonstrations to providing ag magazines and materials for classrooms. It starts with the basics to give students more of an understanding.

“What agriculture does, what farmers do, from basic concepts from (what) an acre (is) to milk comes from cows not bulls,” he says.

Like Estes, Daugherty is a teacher by trade. He says he and county ag literacy coordinators have received positive feedback from teachers, especially since the ag lesson plans cover multiple subject areas.

“Everything we do has a focus on English, science and social studies,” he says. “Teachers really enjoy it. They like that aspect.”

Helping young people learn about ag firsthand is a common experience for Estes. She and her husband have hosted several international exchange students through the years, and they get to show them how they run their farm.

“We get kids from Germany who are vegetarians,” she says. “They see these videos of, in their mind, inhumane practices. We show these kids where we grow our cattle. We spend a lot of time showing them what we do. They get to see how we take care of them. They get to see us feeding cows.”

Estes also works as the dairy supervisor at the Missouri State Fair, and she says she sees how subsequent generations often have less direct connection to the farm.

“I get to stand out front of the milk parlor as kids are milking and answering questions,” she says. “The parents and grandparents, they say, ‘Oh, I remember doing that.’ Their children and their grandchildren, they don’t have any idea.”

That means she and others need to continue to make ag education a priority, Estes says.

“Continuing to put accurate information in front of people, continuing to show the lifestyle of agriculture and farming is very important,” she says.

In addition to offering lesson plans, Estes says Missouri Farm Bureau has some ag books teachers can use. She says they can also help fund those classroom resources and activities to go with the lesson plans. Farm Bureau also hosts teacher workshops where teachers can share what they are doing to teach agriculture in the classroom and borrow ideas from one another.

Daugherty says the ag lesson plans and materials have a theme of soil this year, helping students learn about how soil management practices have changed and what goes into healthy soil.

He says Agriculture in the Classroom also offers grants to teachers for supplies and activities, with applications due by Oct. 20.

Daugherty says educating kids about agriculture is crucial for the industry.

“That’s our future,” he says.