It might take time to arrive, but autonomy in farm equipment could help with labor challenges and improve efficiency on the farm, University of Missouri Extension ag engineer Kent Shannon says.

While there could be a variety of benefits, he says farm equipment that can operate without a farmer in the seat could primarily help with the issue of finding good help.

“It’s mainly been looked at from a labor standpoint,” Shannon says.

Purdue University agronomist Bruce Erickson says this is a key issue for farmers.

“It’s often hard to find good labor to work on a farm,” he says.

As for how it could look in action, Shannon says it could be a farmer in the combine while an autonomous tractor brings the grain cart to the grain bin and back.

“One of the initial approaches it seems autonomy took years ago and finally seems to be coming around to where it’s available is the grain cart operation at harvest time,” Shannon says.

Erickson says there is already some automatic technology in farm equipment, such as header controls and thresher adjustments in combines.

“There’s already a fair amount of automation that occurs on tractors and self-adjustments on combines,” he says. “…There’s going to be more and more of that in the future. The big change coming is removing the driver from the machine. There are changes that have been incremental, but removing the person would be a big change.”

Shannon says as sensors and cameras get more sophisticated, automation in farm equipment can improve and be used more widely, although he says it will come more quickly to areas with flatter, bigger fields. He says while some of Missouri has big, flat fields, a lot of the state is rolling terrain, terraces and smaller fields.

“Our fields are not configured in a certain way,” he says. “Missouri may be one of the last states (to see widespread adoption).”

He says flatter areas of Iowa and central Illinois could see the technology widely used sooner.

Progress will continue, with an entire generation now on the farm that was raised with GPS-guided auto-steer and GPS to guide sprayer booms and track planting progress across a field.

Erickson says auto-steer and automated sprayer controls have been widely adopted, and the rise of self-driving cars has shown automation is increasingly possible.

Walt Duflock is the vice president of innovation for the Western Growers Association and part of a fifth-generation family farm in California. He says fruit growers in his area are already using autonomous equipment to move fruit at harvest time.

“It takes picked fruit from harvest and takes it back to the truck autonomously,” he says. “It just goes back and forth like a little conveyor belt.”

Duflock says his area has a wide variety of specialty crops grown, and so automation has to be designed to adjust to a lot of crops. In areas with only a few dominant crops grown, automation could come sooner.

He says it is an investment, but so is farm labor.

“We have got to come up with a solution to the labor problem,” Duflock says. “It’s hard to find; it’s expensive.”

He says autonomous equipment could also help with crop scouting and generating more images and data from crops.

“Can we get down to row-level data, for inputs and output, and can we get from the row-level data down to the plant level?” Duflock says.

Erickson says with labor challenges and costs it has been “cost-positive” to have the biggest possible farm implements. He says if there is more automated equipment helping farmers, it could mean more, smaller equipment could be the preferred route, such as having multiple smaller planters and tractors.

“That could radically change farming,” Erickson says. “Where it could change the most is the rougher terrain, smaller fields, where the giant equipment doesn’t work as well.”

Shannon says machines could be set up with an alert on the farmer’s phone if something goes wrong.

There are issues to consider as the technology evolves, he says, such as how the equipment will get down the road and how liability insurance will look for autonomous farm equipment.

“The thing I know that’s going to affect this the most is the regulations,” Erickson says. “Also, who will pay insurance for the non-piloted tractors?”

Erickson says the FAA requires drones to be in line of sight when being operated. While automated farm equipment “doesn’t need to sleep,” he says how much farmers are required to supervise the equipment is a key issue.

“The level of supervision has yet to be determined,” he says.

Shannon says the role of human operators will remain crucial, moving equipment from field to field and making sure things like power lines and utility poles are programmed into the field map.

Erickson says autonomous equipment could give farmers more time for the management and planning side of their operations.

Still, he doesn’t anticipate a world where farmers simply sit in the house and monitor autonomous equipment all day. He expects them to always want some level of involvement in the field.

Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Benjamin Herrold Follow Benjamin Herrold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false