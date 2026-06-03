People are also reading…
Some corn looks good; some corn needs another shot of nitrogen. Beans are still chilling in the seed box. Wheat is starting to turn. It refuses to stop raining long enough to get anything accomplished. We replanted some corn last Thursday in mud, then started on beans. It started raining about the same time — 40 acres into it we were rained out again. Add another 2.75 inches to the 20-plus we’ve had since April 1. It’s really starting to get frustrating. A few guys around are trying to bale hay, but it’s not working out for them either. We need some dry weather.