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We were able to get back in the field last weekend. Corn emergence on previously planted acres has been spotty in places but, overall, so far looks decent. There will most likely be places that will need filled in. Spotty showers Monday night may put us on hold for a day or two. Hoping to be able to make a solid dent this week continuing to get corn and beans in the ground. Sprayers are trying to get caught up controlling early weed flushes from sporadic rainfall. Grassland and wheat acres are starting to head out.