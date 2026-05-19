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Pretty nice week of weather here again — moderate rainfall with some time to get planters in the field. Most are done, like us, or not too far from the finish line. We are very lucky in our area. We’ve had almost perfect weather for spring. Early-planted soybeans have really taken off this week, some are V2 to V4 depending on planting date. Lots of sprayers hitting the fields for post application of corn this week if weather permits. Wheat is pretty short, but I think it will be a bit early this year!