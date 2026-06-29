People are also reading…
A lot of wheat harvesting and double-crop soybean planting occurred this past week. Of course, small rain showers hindered activity slightly throughout the week. Then Thursday evening brought activity to a standstill once again. Many acres of corn are tasseling across the area. Next week will be an aerial fungicide show once again for many of these acres. Beans continue to add foliage, and fields are looking fuller. Some double crop soybeans are starting to emerge. We are looking forward to a hot, dry week that is forecasted ahead!