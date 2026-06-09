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Field activity was fairly stagnant this past week. Some activity crept in late in the week but was quickly halted by wet weather. There are a few fields scattered throughout the area that are open or need a replant, but most have been planted. Corn and soybeans are in multiple group stages, but the countryside is greening up. Wheat’s turning quickly and is desperately needing to dry its feet. The forecast looks to make the start of wheat harvest a challenging one. Pastures are good, but the early cool weather has stunted much of the undergrowth. Grass is very stemmy with full seed heads.