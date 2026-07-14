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The aerial application rush has begun. Planes, drones and helicopters have been flying over cornfields and a few bean fields. Countless hay bales formed across the countryside, once again, this week. Clouds moved in Thursday and hung around till Saturday. We received some helpful rain, though some of our brethren to the south had a bit more than needed along with some destructive winds. This coming week looks to be an orange dot special with a hot emphasis! I’m sure the sky will stay bustling with machinery again.