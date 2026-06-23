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Wheat harvest finally got its slow start this week. Midweek rains shut most down, but by the end of the week, combines rolled again. A rainy Sunday parked them once again, though. Yields are moderate and test weights are a bit lower this year. Many planters and application equipment took advantage of the brief dry period. Much of the early corn is starting to tassel with others in variable growth stages. Some of the early planted soybeans are showing some blooms. We could use a dry week ahead.