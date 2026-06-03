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This week started out a busy one, with lots of sprayer activity posting corn. Spreader trucks were sidedressing as well. Planters were at it, too, in what seems to be an endless endeavor to beat a rain. Friday put many at a standstill once again. Rains hit and carried through the weekend. Corn growth is anywhere from emerging to V7. Soybeans are either in the bag or up to two trifoliates showing. Wheat is starting to show its greenish-amber wave and would benefit best with a drier forecast.