The calves are coming! It’s May 1 and our “official” due date, though I’m around 150 head in with no signs of slowing up yet. I mentioned last week that I’m pasture calving everything this year including the heifers. I started off with two separate groups that were in over 400-acre pastures. The young cows I’m going around multiple times a day, the old cows I’m going around one or two times a day just to tag, weigh and band.

There’s been a couple days of 30 calves, which is great, but it keeps me covering a lot of rough bumpy miles, for sure.

What has been the most interesting thing to me is to analyze the animal behavior. I think we can all admit that sometimes heifers can be a little frustrating. They have no clue what is going on. They think everything in the lot is the long-lost calf that they haven’t seen in at least two weeks. Or my favorite the dizzy rip that will literally make your head spin. This happens when she is determined that the little bundle of joy following her will get lost, and she spins around constantly to make sure that it’s there. This behavior is almost non-existent since we’ve started calving this year. The heifers seem to have developed a confidence that I haven’t seen in the lots. In turn, they really are becoming excellent cows.

I’m getting a decent amount of AI calves on the ground. So far, I kind of look like I knew what I was doing on sire selection. There’s a lot of time though to change that. Meanwhile, I’m already starting to think ahead to this coming breeding season and some of the bloodlines and genetics that I would like to use.

We got replacement heifers tagged, vaccinated and out to grass. The grass situation right now is still pretty pathetic. It will be a bit before the steers head to grass. The fall calves are going to Ogallala Livestock May 11. We aren’t keeping anything back on them, so it will be nice to have them out of the lot.

I had a heifer calving on Sunday that needed some assistance when baby had a leg back. I got her to the corrals and ran home to get the pickup and trailer so I could haul her the 2.5 miles to the barn. I have a lot of interesting non-agriculture social media acquaintances, and I enjoy sharing calving season information, so I decided to take a video of pulling a calf.

It was not the smoothest pull. I could not get the leg out from underneath the calf and ended up having to pull it with the leg back. I’ve mentioned before that we lay everything down to pull, so I took the 45 second clip of laying the heifer down and posted it. Within less than 24 hours it had 205,000 impressions. I was unaware that showing how to lay down a heifer has an abortion or trans-gender agenda, but to two individuals that commented evidently thought it did. I’m not for sure how, but to each their own, I guess.

On that note, I’m getting a little tired of all the “agendas” in the news right now. Can we just get back to talking about the weather and cattle markets? I do not care who you think you represent or what you want to be when you grow up.I just really don’t want to keep hearing about it.

I had a really interesting conversation with my chiropractor last week. She was thinking that the whole “movement” that is going on right now is setting woman’s rights back faster than anything that’s happened in decades. I’m a pretty strong, capable woman, and I usually keep my opinions on social topics to myself, but really enough is enough. There are those that make whatever decision they want to make for themselves, and then there are those that are doing nothing but seeking the limelight. It’s really important that we do not get those two mixed up. Do we have to try and push our thoughts and ideas onto everybody else? If I want to post a video of laying a heifer down to pull a calf, do I want to turn it into a debate on social issues? I really don’t.