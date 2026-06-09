I will avoid the screwworm talk this week because we are getting ready to head to the Nebraska Cattlemen midyear meeting in the Cozad area, and there is a whole line-up of speakers that will be focused on it. My plan is to share with all of you next week everything I’ve learned.
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.