Buckle up for a trip down memory lane for the Holt County 150th Birthday Historical Caravan Tour June 6. The day-long event will take you to five historical pit stops on the Highway 275-20 corridor, beginning at Ewing and ending at Stuart.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.
Midwest Messenger writers received several awards at the Nebraska Press Women’s spring conference in Lincoln April 25, but no recognition was …
The Holt County Historical Society will host a caravan tour June 6. Tourists will experience all aspects of Holt County history, like this 1910-1912 photo of Model T cars in Atkinson, Neb. When the cars came by rail, the body was separate from chassis. The dealers bolted them together before they were driven.
The Holt County Historical Society has 14 members. Several of the members include in the back row Terry Krysl, left, Holly Keil and Dee Crabtree. Pictured in the front are Dianne Selby (vice-president), Marci Zegers (president), Denise Pribil (treasurer), Pat Wax and Natalie Butterfield (secretary).