It was no small feat for Maywood, Nebraska’s FFA chapter members and their teacher to have a banner year. Many of the members earned awards, and the chapter dug deep to engage in numerous community service projects.
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It was no small feat for Maywood, Nebraska’s FFA chapter members and their teacher to have a banner year. Many of the members earned awards, and the chapter dug deep to engage in numerous community service projects.
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