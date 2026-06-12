Ag producers don’t need to be reminded of the challenging circumstances battering the industry right now. Seemingly every farmer and rancher is weighed down by growing disparity between income and expense, catastrophizing weather events and boomeranging government policies.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.