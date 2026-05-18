“You only get one chance at planting, and if you can control the situation, you go ahead and turn the key or flip the switch and you make conditions right for yourself,” said Jordan Uldrich from his farm in south central Nebraska.
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Jordan Uldrich is a fifth generation on his Fillmore County farm, working with his dad and brother to raise conventional corn, soybeans, milo and rye and a small beef herd. He has adopted regenerative practices, including interseeding cover crops and rotational grazing. Jordan is a board member and has one of the demonstration-education sites for the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition.