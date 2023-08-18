As wheat harvest in Nebraska comes to a close, it’s almost like there were two different crops, thanks to an abundance of rain in the west and extreme drought in the east.

Yields from the eastern and western parts of the state ranged anywhere from 10 bushels per acre in the east to 80 in the Panhandle. Averages were roughly 45 bushels per acre in the east and 40-80 in the west.

Normally, it’s the opposite.

When it comes to moisture, the east it generally gets a good deal more than the western counterparts. The drought was particularly evident in the southeastern corner of the state. A Fairbury producer reported receiving a total of a half inch of moisture between June 2022 and the first half of June 2023, only to receive over 8 inches in late June and early July, said Royce Schaneman, executive director at Nebraska Wheat.

“Not good when it’s wheat harvest,” he said.

However, this year, western Nebraska saw an unusual amount of snow over the course of the winter and was blessed with timely rains.

The downside of extra rain is the pests that come along with it.

Cody Creech, assistant professor of agronomy and horticulture and dryland cropping systems specialist at University of Nebraska Extension, said most years, producers in the western part of the state don’t have too many fungal issues, thanks to an arid environment.

However, this year the abundant rainfall and cooler temperatures resulted in what Creech called a “perfect recipe” for fungal issues.

“FHB (fusarium head blight) did show up in western Nebraska this year at levels that are almost never seen out in this area,” said Creech, who is based in Scottsbluff.

It’s unlikely to have such a wet year again next year, however, Creech cautioned producers that saved seed to be aware of the future potential for fusarium head blight. They may need to consider a seed treatment in order to mitigate it in the 2023-2034 growing season, he said.

Late rains also caused a delay in harvest.

As of the second week of August, Creech said some western wheat producers were still in process of harvesting and likely have a week or so left before it’s complete, which he said is very strange for the region.

The delay leaves farmers with a small window for planting the next round in early September and puts a time-crunch on decision making.

The delay is also causing a hold-up in some of the university’s variety trial data, too, he said.

“Because they're harvesting late we haven't had a good chance to look at our data coming out of the field,” he said.

He’s hopeful for an autumn release of two-gene Clearfield, an herbicide trait that allows growers to control grassy weeds and their wheat crop.

Many wheat fields in eastern Nebraska were either abandoned or had very poor stands.

But despite extremely dry conditions in the east, both acres planted and total wheat harvested is up from last year, Schaneman said.

Of the 1.15 million acres of wheat planted, he estimates a 32 million bushel crop. While that’s more than the 2022, numbers are still not what they once were.

“We should be producing 48 to 50 million bushels,” he said.

There has been a steady decline in hard red winter wheat planted acres. The decline, paired with the lowest stocks on hand in over a decade has tightened supplies.

“And then you throw in other world events like the war with Ukraine and Russia and things going on there. It's really making for an interesting world market,” he said.

A bright spot in the industry is that producers invest a significant amount into research, both on the production and variety development sides, Schaneman said. Despite unforeseen weather events that hinder producing to potential, there has been a steady increase in yield per acre overall.

The University of Nebraska has had a single gene Clearfield wheat variety, but the two-gene will provide added additional crop safety, Creech said. While he’s hoping it will be available this fall, he’s not certain that it will be.

“There's a lot of agreements that have to be signed and paperwork that has to be completed before that variety can be released,” he said.

The genetics are continually improving, and the industry is producing better varieties all the time, Schaneman said.

No matter the weather or what’s going on in the world, Schaneman remains hopeful.

“You know, there’s still going to be plenty of wheat out there,” he said.