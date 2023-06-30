“We Care” is the slogan of pork producers across the U.S.

For the caretakers in the swine research farm at this is more than simply a catchy phrase. The employees here truly have the best interest of the animals at heart.

This reporter was fortunate to have a private tour of the entire USMARC campus, including inside access to the swine facilities. Visitors to the swine research area are restricted due to biosecurity risks, especially the threat of highly contagious porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) and African swine fever (ASF).

Staff members take extra preventative measures to mitigate the spread of disease. Before entering the swine research area, shoes are removed at the door of the locker room. Everyone must shower and change into clothing provided by USMARC.

Boots are changed upon entering most buildings, with boot washing stations at all other entrances. If going between multiple locations, the employee follows a sequence of age order: farrowing, nursery, finishing and adult swine.

Many of the buildings in the swine research area were built in the 1980s. Recent upgrades have improved ventilation, and modern climate control systems also ensure comfort for the animals. The farrowing buildings were built about six years ago, and the two sow gestation buildings were constructed within the last eight years.

Amanda Richards manages the farrowing unit. An agricultural research technician (ARTIII), she has been caring for the birthing sows and newborn piglets at USMARC for the past four years.

She explained the breeding cycle as we walked through the two farrowing buildings. There are six farrowing rooms, each with 20 individual stalls for an individual sow and her litter.

Twenty litters are born weekly. They remain in the farrowing room until the piglets are 24-28 days old, then the entire room is moved out at once. The room is washed and sanitized before the next group of 20 gilts or sows rotates in again.

To make this possible, the breeding schedule has to run like clockwork. Piglets are weaned on Fridays so breeding can take place Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“It all flows. After you wean, in four to five days the sows come back into heat and are rebred,” Richards said.

After 114 days of gestation, farrowing typically occurs Thursday through Monday. Then, three to four weeks later, it’s weaning time again. Piglets are moved to the nurseries and the sows return to the adult swine buildings.

Then, the cycle begins again with the next group.

There are eight team members in the swine research area currently. There are opportunities for full-time employment as well as internships. Internships are offered in all areas at USMARC. Between the swine, cattle and sheep areas, eight to 10 interns are hired during the summer.

Anyone interested in an internship of a full-time job can contact the human resource department at sheila.trampe@usda.gov or call 402-762-4150.

Each pig is part of ongoing research at USMARC. Shortly after birth, the piglets are ear tagged and weighed. Since all replacement gilts are kept from their own stock, newborn gilts are analyzed for nipple count. As they mature, gilts will continue to be assessed for structural soundness and overall wellbeing.

The average litter size born is about 15 piglets, but some sows can have 20 or more at one time. Fostering onto another sow is necessary with larger litters, although the goal is to keep the sows raising their own gilts for research purposes. Pigs weaned per sow is about 11.5 but some weeks is over 12. USMARC recently achieved a record for the most pounds of piglets weaned per sow in a weekly group at 234 pounds per litter.

“We keep the litter together as much as possible,” said Faith Huneke, ART at USMARC for five years.

At three to five days old, the tails are docked, and boars are castrated. Meticulous documentation is kept of all activity for a pig’s journey through USMARC.

Many studies involve simple observations of swine behavior. Three of the farrowing rooms are equipped with recording devices. One room has cameras both above and behind the sow. Earthquake motion sensors are under the flooring of nine sows. Researchers are using this technology to pinpoint farrowing activities and to when mortality occurs in piglets and how to prevent it, amongst other studies.

A previous study involved accelerometers that were harnessed onto the sow’s back and the newborn piglets to monitor movement and measure other health parameters. Richards referred to it as a “piggy pedometer.”

Upon weaning, piglets are moved from the farrowing building to a nursery. Here, they are sorted by sex and weight into different pens.

One of the nurseries previously served as the farrowing building. Its long shape now allows for better tunnel ventilation and reduced temperature fluctuations and improved piglet health has resulted.

Should a pig become ill, it is quarantined in a hospital pen. Each building has a designated pen for sick animals. Intervention is taken to treat sick animals immediately.

Troy McCain, swine operations manager of USMARC, explained how herd health is monitored closely by the employees and in-house veterinarians.

“Every week, we have a veterinarian walk through all our buildings and assess herd health. They will look at every single one of those animals,” McCain said. USMARC employs two full-time veterinarians who are responsible for the care of all species of livestock at USMARC.

Piglets enter the nursery between 12 and 20 pounds. Those selected for future breeding or further studying are moved to the finisher buildings. For biosecurity, ideally the moving process is “all in, all out” so the building can be thoroughly sanitized before a new group of pigs arrives.

Gilts that are culled from the herd and barrows not chosen for studies are sold as feeder pigs.

“We raise around 10,000 pigs a year, and 7,000 of those are sold as feeder pigs,” said McCain.

McCain said USMARC has become known for its quality stock. On the last feeder pig sale, USMARC pigs received a 45-cent premium compared to other pigs sold.

“Every pig is researched until sold”, said McCain.

In the Environmental Studies Barn, for example, the feeding and drinking habits of each pig is traced. Electronic panels built into the feeders and waterers read the Electronic Identification (EID) tag, and corresponding information is sent directly to a database. Researchers can easily analyze frequency of feedings or time of day a pig ate or drank by looking at a spreadsheet.

“Some of the simple things we have found, like there are pigs that will always eat at the feeder space next to the wall. There is also a large variation in how many feeder visits per pig. We are trying to understand why that is.” McCain noted that some pigs eat 10-15 times a day, whereas others will visit the feeder 50 times a day.

Pigs of all ages at USMARC are offered enrichment activities. Naturally curious animals, they enjoy playing with toys.

“We are always looking for better ways to provide a variety of enrichment for the animals,” said McCain.

Plastic balls to roll around, textured rope to tug and even auger flighting to spin around a pole are some examples of enrichment seen within the pens.

Other studies intend to further the advancement of technology within the pork industry. A present project aims to develop logarithms to estimate a pig’s weight via camera.

I got to watch as employees did a routine weigh-in for the feed-efficiency study. These pigs, both barrows and gilts, came to the finisher building at 14 weeks of age (approximately 100 pounds). Typically, pigs are weighed at birth, weaning, and finishing. The pigs involved in the feed-efficiency study are weighed more frequently.

The pigs calmly walked through an aisle toward the scale, where a wand instantaneously read the EID number. Bluetooth transmitted the information to the computer, and a weight was recorded. Then, a scientist did an ultrasound for back fat and loin eye measurements. Pigs and employees seemed to meander calmly through the entire process with barely a noise, save the normal sounds within a pig building.

The final section of the tour led to where the entire cycle actually begins—the breeding and gestation buildings. The two sow buildings are designed with various pens and stalls and feature automated feeding systems.

When gilts are first brought from the finisher to the gilt barn, they need to adjust to a new environment and new animals. An acclimation pen minimizes the tendency animals have to fight when establishing dominance in a new group. Feeders are spread out in each corner, and waterers of different types are dispersed throughout the pen. Every form of enrichment is available to occupy the pigs in the acclimation pen. There are also small areas where sub-populations of gilts can gather.

“We have found different animals create social groups within a pen,” McCain said.

When the gilts transfer to the breeding developer area at 5 ½ months of age, they first have to be trained to use the automated feeding system. McCain said the feeders are on a 24-hour schedule. Feeding begins at noon.

“At 11:30, you’ll see the sows start jockeying for their position. They develop a hierarchy,” he said.

The system integrates technology to allow the caretakers to set how much feed a certain gilt or sow will be given based on condition, age or stage of gestation. They can also verify which sow has or has not eaten.

New gilts are guided individually to learn how to use the feeder. McCain said 95% are trainable, but the remainder are culled.

Feed is ground at the USMARC feed mill. The corn is produced by USMARC, but supplements and soybean meal are purchased from outside sources.

“All our feed is made on-site,” said McCain. “We produce enough corn on the Center to feed the pigs, cattle and sheep.”

A record of estrous is kept, with heat-checks performed daily. Acyclic females are analyzed at the USMARC meat laboratory to determine whether the reproductive organs had properly developed. “Other animals are found to cycle but not stand to be bred”, said McCain. Those females are also evaluated by the scientists.

All breeding is done via artificial insemination (AI), sourced from industry based boars. The sow herd is a York-Landrace cross, and the semen used to AI rotates annually between Landrace boars and York boars.

Meishan boars assist with the heat check. Because they mature more quickly, “Meishan boars are ready two months before other breeds,” said McCain.

“The pheromone Meishan boars put off is way more potent than American breeds,” he explained.

Their smaller size makes them easier and safer for employees to handle, as well.

After the breeding period in stalls, the gilts and sows are returned to a large open pen. Their goal is to breed 25 gilts or sows per week to fill the 20 openings in the farrowing rooms.

Sows are typically retained for four parities. Any that do not breed back are culled. Since research is the main objective at USMARC, they focus on evaluating the herd as thoroughly as possible to address industry priorities for swine production.

The caveat is that pigs at both the top and the bottom of the spectrum are needed for truly impactful research. McCain shared how one scientist looks for the extreme animals on both ends of the reproductive efficiency spectrum.

“If we always study the high producers, we don’t know why they are great. We must have the poor producers to be able to find the difference,” said McCain.

USMARC is on the forefront of research in the pork industry. More importantly, they are setting a good example of how producers can establish a clean, comfortable environment for healthy and happy animals. Pigs thrive when their caretakers show that they truly care, as seen at the swine research area at USMARC.