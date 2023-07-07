“It has been said that the life of a county fair does not exceed 15 years, as a rule …” wrote a news reporter about the second Madison County Fair in 1884.

Little did that reporter know about the dedication and enthusiasm felt by the residents of Madison County for their beloved fair.

Long known as “the best week in July,” the Madison County Fair and Rodeo is celebrating its 150th year in 2023. From July 11-16, the Madison County Fairgrounds will be bustling with activity from dawn well into the night as 4-H youth prepare to show their animals, fairgoers gawk over the wide array of open class and 4-H exhibits, food vendors appease year-long cravings for funnel cakes and entertainers delight thousands of spectators.

But the Madison County Fair has not always been held in July. Over time, the fair shifted from September to August, partly because September proved “out of season for the bulk of vegetables that usually go toward making up the agriculture exhibit,” as found in a newspaper article from Oct. 1, 1897.

In the 1970s, the fair board voted to expand the fair to a five-day event, when the fair was still held in August. By the 125th fair in 1998, the fair dates spanned from July 29 to Aug. 2.

If You Go Special events will take place each day at the Madison County Fair and Rodeo in honor of the 150th year. Wednesday, July 12 Corn prize pit for ages 3-10 near the Small Animal Barn Thursday, July 13 Free root beer floats near the playground on the east side of the McLeb Building Friday, July 14 To be announced Saturday, July 15 Scavenger hunt at 4:00 p.m. at the Indoor Arena of the McLeb Building The traditional water gun fight is coming back Saturday afternoon! Sunday, July 16 Corndog eating contest around 2 p.m. in the Heart of America carnival area

The very first recorded gathering of its kind was September 1873 at the Presbyterian Church in Madison, Nebraska. People brought their produce to display on the steps of the church building and pony races were held in the streets. The inaugural festival drew a “large crowd of 50-60 people,” boasted a newspaper clipping from 1873.

Since then, the Madison County Fair and Rodeo has expanded to draw a crowd of 60,000 people throughout the six-day fair. With no gate admission, free parking and many free attractions at the fairgrounds all week, the Madison County Fair and Rodeo is family friendly and affordable.

“Basically, the only thing that costs money is the carnival, food and night entertainment,” said Scott Owen.

A member of the Madison County Agricultural Society (MCAS), Owen is spearheading the activities for the 150th celebration.

The founders of the fair set the standard for a free fair in Madison County. Secretary minutes dated Feb. 6, 1874, reveal how the fair committee secured funding for the second event: those who chose to become members of the agricultural society would pay an annual $1 membership.

That year, 23 members joined the agricultural society. Elected members of the fair board organized the fair, a format continued until 1998. Now, 15 elected officials on the board of directors donate their time and energy to carry out the fair. Elections are conducted each November.

Van Volk, who was a 4-H member in Madison County and served on the MCAS fair board for 20 years, explained that agricultural societies were created by the state of Nebraska to support its backbone, agriculture.

“We can share a portion of what agriculture means to all of us and to our state, and that’s pretty important,” Volk said.

State statutes defining how agricultural societies were funded and operated have changed throughout the years, allowing county fairs to survive through hardships. During the Great Depression, low attendance was expected but people were attracted to the amusement provided by a fair’s parades and exhibits. The U.S. Office of Defense and Transportation restricted county and state fairs during World War II, but local entertainment and 4-H exhibits were still allowed.

In the primary years, pioneers output a large number of exhibits for the fair. A reporter counted 1,405 open class entries one year. Hand-painted china and intricate needlework were proudly presented. Mr. and Mrs. Frank Neidig had a large flower arrangement from shrubs they brought from Illinois when they came to settle in Nebraska. A Mr. Stutsman wowed spectators with his large collection of pen and ink sketches. Women collected wild plums and grapes for exhibition, and competitions for the largest display of vegetables were common.

Exhibitors were vying for more than mere bragging rights. An original “List of Premiums” dated Sept. 16-18, 1884, was found at the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS). The offered premiums were considered “sufficiently remunerative to more than repay the time and labor of an exhibit.”

First place vegetable exhibits earned 50 cents. Top household and manufacturing exhibits received $1. A boar, bull or cow could win a $4 premium, the equivalent to $101 today, according to the CPI Inflation Calendar.

Special premiums upped the ante even more. The best colt took home $20. Oddly, the “poorest colt out of the same horse” could also receive $5.

These fall festivals were held eight years at the Presbyterian Church until a tornado “blew the church away” on Sept. 28, 1881. The following year, the event moved to its first fairgrounds and became an official county fair. Referred to as the Pete Barnes Meadow, it was located near the present-day Madison County Courthouse.

At the meadow, tents were erected and tables brought in for the exhibits. Hay was raked into “doodles” where fairgoers could sit and rest, recalled Henry Wehenkel in a memoir from 1941. “Women did not wear silk hose to fairs, if at all, so the hay was more comfortable than benches would have been.”

Fair entertainment in the early days included a revolving ladder act, a one-armed juggler and dancing horses. The “thriller” act of the late 1890s was a balloon ascension and a parachute leap from 2,000 feet in the air.

In 1885, the Madison Driving Park Association, a horse racing outfit, incorporated to purchase 25 acres for its trotting horse race track on the northwest corner of Madison. They leased the property to the MCAS for the fairgrounds, a move that helped the Madison County Fair flourish. Attendance skyrocketed with horse racing held in conjunction with the fair. In 1898, “no less than 6,000 attended a race in one day.”

Volk said that horse racing kept the fair going for years. Betting on horse racing became legal in Nebraska in 1936, but horse races at the fair were only allowed pari-mutuel wagering.

Bob Nelson of Norfolk, Neb. remembers walking around the fairgrounds as a kid in the 1960s. He said the ticket booths were underneath the old wooden grandstand, and everything was painted light green.

“I remember the old betting slips laying around, discarded,” Nelson said. He was a 10-year member of 4-H in Madison County and part of the Battle Creek FFA Chapter.

The horse racing program separated from the fair in 1948, and racing become known as the Madison Downs. In 1971, horse racing at Madison Downs ceased.

“Once horse racing quit, it was either do something major or we were going to dry up and die,” Volk said.

Leland Nelson was part of the “turning point between eras of the fair,” Nelson said of his father. Nelson can still picture his father sitting on the bleachers at the fair on a Sunday afternoon in 1970 or 1971, talking to others about how to save the fair. They came up with about 30 names of local people to contact about joining the agricultural society.

“I remember my dad making phone calls to see if they would be interested in being part of the ag society,” Nelson said.

Leland was swine superintendent beginning in the mid-1960s. He also served on the MCAS fair board for a total of 30 years and was still on the board when he got cancer. Leland passed away in 2012.

Rodeo gained popularity about the time that horse racing stopped. Over time, the rodeo in Madison County has grown to showcase three nights of the toughest cowboys and cowgirls at the Midstates Championship Rodeo. An additional slack night on Tuesday of the fair is free for spectators.

Grandstand entertainment also became more important with the closure of the horse races. The featured act of 1966 was ventriloquist Denny Naughton, who was still actively entertaining people during the COVID pandemic through online videos.

The first concert Volk remembers at the Madison County Fair was Dave & Sugar, whose greatest hits include “The Door is Always Open” and “Queen of the Silver Dollar.” The fair board had to present their idea to the Madison County Commissioners to approve the first concert.

Over the years, the Madison County Fair has hosted big-name entertainers, including Faith Hill, Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Josh Turner and Eric Church, just to name a few. This year’s concerts feature Nelly on Saturday, July 15 and Ian Munsick on Sunday, July 16.

The first carnival came to Madison County in 1902. The Madison Chronicle described the carnival as a “new adjunct to the fair but a winner. When a farmer takes a few days vacation in town he wants something to amuse him besides pumpkins, rhubarb, someone’s prize steer or angora.”

Volk remembers a period when there was not a carnival at the fair. When he was on the fair board, they resurrected the carnival but had to pay the company a guarantee to come.

“Board members took sheets of tickets and just handed them out to people there at the fair,” Volk said, adding they only had to do that a couple years before the carnival became a popular attraction.

Fireworks began in 1918, a spectacular sight because “patrons of the fair were assured of something high class.” The fireworks finale became a tradition in 1996 and is still highly anticipated.

A major driver for the Madison County Fair and Rodeo is the community support. In 1911, businesses in Madison were asked to close during the fair. The mindset was that “a county fair cannot be a pleasant or a profitable one without the concurrence—constant, and active—of all our people … this is not the property of a single individual, nor of a collection of individuals, this coming fair is not; it is the common property of us all, and in its success we are all equally interested,” as stated in the Norfolk News.

The whole town was asked to “dress up” before the 1924 fair by mowing yards and picking up trash. This was the era when the Madison County Fair was called the “Banner Fair of Nebraska,” and attendance broke records with 8,000-12,000 people on the grounds each day.

Volunteers have always rallied behind the scenes of the fair, preparing for the event year-round. Many of these volunteers are following in their ancestor’s footsteps. Harriet Wehrle was the open class coordinator for 50 years, and her daughter Teresa Schommer served in the same role for more than 35 years.

“My mom, her mother-in-law Marian Wehrle, myself and my three children all worked in the open class building—that’s four generations,” Schommer said.

One of the current open class co-coordinators, Les Schulz, is also deeply rooted in the Madison County Fair. A member of the Fairview 4-H Club in the late 1950s, Schulz and his five siblings all participated in the Madison County Fair. The four Schulz boys showed over 20 head of cattle one year, Schulz said.

“It was an honor and privilege to sleep overnight in the barns with your animals,” Schulz said. At that time, all the buildings were wooden with narrow, single stalls to house the race horses. Makeshift pens were erected outside for show rings.

Livestock shows then were an all-day event, with open class and 4-H shows held separately.

Two awards are given each year in open class in honor of Schulz’s grandmother and his mother. Esther Schulz entered projects in open class until age 101, and her namesake award recognizes the quantity of projects entered by exhibitors. The Elaine Schulz Award targets quality workmanship. Schulz described this year’s trophies as “quite elaborate” for the 150th fair.

Local businesses and open class supporters have also donated special awards designated for entries representative of those that would have been seen in 1873.

Schulz has been compiling stories to write a historical book. His goal is to “let the world know that this county fair is wonderful and has a lot to offer.” He is seeking input from the public.

“Currently, I am doing everything I can to get a book published, but it’s not large enough to do justice. More is missing—the experiences of the people,” Schulz said.

A main focus of his work so far is the open class building, also known by its shape as the “Octagon Building.”

“This building is a monument to the county,” said Schulz.

Nearly as old as the fair itself, the Octagon Building was constructed sometime around 1885, according to documentation from the MCHS. Square nails prove its age. It was actually one of two octagon-shaped buildings on the fairgrounds.

As the expression goes, if walls could talk the Octagon Building would have stories to share. With two levels, it provided the perfect setting for dances. Travelling orchestras and local bands would play on the top floor, filling the air with music for the dancers below. Windows on the very top allowed for “air conditioning.”

The open balcony on the top floor was also conducive for livestock auctions. Bill Boysen, a Madison resident, described the scene in an article dated July 23, 1990: “There would be seats all around up above and a ring would be set up on the dirt floor below. Purebred livestock would be brought in and sold.” When fair time came around, the floor was then cleaned and exhibits displayed in the same auction ring space.

Both Schulz and Volk remember the Octagon Building serving as jockey quarters with exercise equipment, showers, saunas and bunk beds. An addition on the north side served as an office during the fair and became a jockey locker room for horse racing season. Horses were brought into the main building for urinalysis immediately following a race.

Volk was on the fair board when discussions revolved around either fixing or tearing down the dilapidating structure. Fortunately, the board members understood that the Octagon Building is “phenomenally, historically significant,” said Volk.

Any major changes would require installing an elevator to the second floor, so the board opted to maintain the integrity of the building by leaving the interior exactly how it was but replaced the roof and siding. The intricate craftsmanship is still visible in the bare rafters looming over the wide wooden pillars within the building.

Custom-painted murals overlook each angle of the Octagon Building. Artist Arnold Labenz, a native of Humphrey, Nebraska, was commissioned to paint these masterpieces. The scenes and faces in the artwork are renditions of life around his hometown, as well as Nebraska. The murals originally decorated the drugstore in downtown Madison.

Over the years, local businesses had donated metal shelving for open class. These have been replaced within the last two years with wooden displays to restore a vintage feeling, said Schulz. When the metal cabinets were pulled out, a missing exhibit was found from two decades ago.

“We found a purse, made as an exhibit, that had slid behind the cracks,” said Schulz. They placed a sign next to the purse at the 2022 Madison County Fair, and the owner, Jana Rub of Norfolk, Nebraska, was quite surprised to see her purse on display again after all those years.

Except for the Octagon Building and one horse barn, all buildings on the Madison County Fairgrounds have been replaced with modern facilities. Livestock shows are held in an indoor arena, protected from the weather under the roof of the massive McLeb Building.

This is a luxury compared to where animals were shown prior to 1983, the year the McLeb Building was dedicated. Volk said his earliest recollection of the Madison County Fair was his oldest brother showing pigs in a little pen outside on the south side of the fairgrounds. His father and uncle, John and Jim Volk, respectively, also showed pigs in open class.

When his own children began showing in 4-H, his oldest son, Todd, was driving a hog around trees in the show ring. Volk voiced his concern to the fair board, which ultimately landed him a job.

“This happened to be at the time the races quit, and some people got off the board … I was appointed to the fair board for opening my mouth,” he joked.

Volk and others on the fair board had a vision to grow the Madison County Fair “to be something special.”

Some of the improvements were made out of necessity. The wooden grandstand was in such bad shape by the 1980s that the insurance company would not cover the structure, said Volk. An aluminum grandstand was built in 1986 to replace the wooden seating and has since shaded thousands of spectators during outdoor horse shows, lip sync contests, rodeos, concerts and other performances.

Amongst all the changes and improvements throughout the years, 4-H has remained a staple at the Madison County Fair and Rodeo.

“We tried to keep the fair centered so there was a strong 4-H program. Fairs are still there for the 4-H kids,” Volk said.

When other aspects of the fair waned due to war efforts or the Great Depression, the 4-H portion of the fair has thrived. In 1938, it was referred to as a “4-H fair.” In 1944, it was designated as the “4-H fair and Old Settler’s Picnic.” Since 1956, a 4-H Night at the fair has publically acknowledged the 4-H youth and volunteers of Madison County.

More than 1,200 4-H projects are exhibited each year at the Madison County Fair and Rodeo, with additional livestock, horses and small animal entries.

Sarah Polacek, 4-H Extension Educator at Nebraska Extension in Madison County, was a 4-H member and now a 4-H mom in her home county. She said that 4-H has remained a strong part of the Madison County Fair and Rodeo because of the people.

“The support of local volunteers, leaders, members, clubs, alumni, 4-H council, fair board, extension board and extension staff make this program a success! The fair is our capstone event that celebrates our 4-H youth members and their accomplishments all throughout the year,” Polacek said.

This year’s 4-H theme is “History in the Making: 4-H Thrives!” in honor of the 150th celebration. Special displays in the 4-H Building from alumni will showcase 4-H projects from previous years. Garments from past generations will also be modeled by 4-H’ers during the 4-H Fashion Revue July 8 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

The 4-H families of today are just as enthusiastic about the Madison County Fair as those who exhibited over a century ago. Generations of volunteers and fair board members have dedicated countless hours to make the Madison County Fair “the best week in July.”

“I tell you what, it was a group effort,” Volk said.

As we observe the 150th Madison County Fair and Rodeo, we can reflect back on the quote from the 1884 newspaper clipping with a little humor. However, the assumption that a fair would not survive past 15 years was only part of what was written:

“It has been said that the life of a county fair does not exceed 15 years, as a rule, but the Madison County’s fair has lived and is getting better each year.”

And even 150 years later, the Madison County Fair and Rodeo still arguably the best week in July.