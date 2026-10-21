It is hurry up and wait here when it comes to harvest, and that is agonizing. Just like when you were a little kid and everyone else is at a birthday party, but you are home cleaning your room. It is hard to sit on the sidelines while everyone else is having fun.
People are also reading…
Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.