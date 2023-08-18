It finally happened. One ticket sold in Florida has won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
The holder of the winning ticket can choose to spread the full amount in annual payments over 29 years or receive a lump sum payment estimated at about $783 million (51% discount for time value of money), according to the lottery website. You can likely guess which option the winner will choose.
A lump sum payment of $783 million after federal tax (estimated at 37%) would yield a net payment of approximately $493 million. That is a combined 69% reduction from time value of money and federal tax starting from $1.58 billion.
I fell prey to the hype back in 2016 and bought the only tickets I have in my life when the Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion. From purchase until falling asleep that night the thought of what to do with all that money worked my mind.
Have you ever thought about winning the lottery? Would it change your life and would that change be for the better?
“Winning” the lottery may not always be a blessing. Jack Whitaker, the winner of a $315 million Powerball, regretted winning his jackpot.
“It certainly has been a curse to me. If you have something, there is always someone else who wants it,” he later said in an interview.
Farmland lottery
Since the run up in land values over the past 10 years, many have associated an inheritance of farmland with the “winning of the lottery.”
In the example of 400 acres of land inherited by four children at an assumed appraised value of $15,000 per acre, that would net a land inheritance of $1.5 million for each heir.
Take note that the $1.5 million in land inheritance lottery is 1,000 million less than the $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery. The concept, however, is the same. An individual just came into a lot of money that they did not necessarily work for and they (and all their newly acquired advisors) have alternative plans for the new wealth.
Frankly, the biggest difference of the land inheritance lottery is you can turn it to cash without a 51% reduction in time value of money, and with a basis step-up after inheritance you can sell it without a 37% federal income tax.
This leads to a harsh reality for us in agriculture. Our greatest asset, the land, is one-third owned by individuals over age 75 and two-thirds owned by individuals over age 65.
There are approximately 300,000 acres in every county in Iowa. One-third (owned by those 75 and older) would be 100,000 acres that will transition in every county (nearly 10 million acres in the state) in the next 5-10 years simply due to the age of the current owner.
The land that our communities are dependent upon is also currently valued in the open market at prices that are impossible to cash flow on its own merit. This requires an immense amount of subsidization that is sustainable by a select number of people who can subsidize land purchases on that scale.
People are also reading…
The repercussions of this massive farmland transition at prices that are not sustainable for those in production agriculture are concerning. Under these circumstances, we could be in line to live, love and work in an industry that we do not own.
This is why I believe you, as a landowner, now have the greatest leadership opportunity of your lifetime to create and meticulously review a plan for the transition of your land.
Train heirs
One of the best ways to do this is to have a “dress rehearsal” for your family land transition plan with the ability to make changes if needed before nothing can be done except argue over the monetary value of a land inheritance.
This can happen in different ways.
- Sell the land to your children on contract while living. Consider cash flow, capital gains tax and fairness to all your heirs, giving the family the best chance for this strategy to work out. Consider a claw-back provision if it does not work out.
- Place the land in a trust with rules for lease while in the trust and purchase when the land comes out of the trust. Make one (or more) of your children the trustee and allow some of the income to go to the heirs before your death. A trust can lack flexibility if it does not have the forethought to deal with issues that will likely arise over time.
- =Create a land partnership (LLC or FLP) with a set of rules in the operating agreement that will keep the land together, providing opportunity for your family to farm the land and the opportunity to buy the units over time under terms that will cash flow to guarantee that it will stay together until all members want to sell.
All three of these options allow the land to transition while living, giving you the opportunity to coach or “train” your heirs in future land ownership.
We have learned many things over the last 31 years in farm transition planning. One of the most valuable is if you want your children to get along after you are gone, get them involved before you are gone. This will prove your plan is the right one for your family or lead you to a different plan while you have time to adjust.
- Consider allowing one of your children to be the “manager” while you are living. Their duties would require them to collect rent (even if it is from you if you are still farming), pay property tax and make maintenance decisions for the land. They would pay debt payments, work with the accountant to file the informational return each year and pay the net rent out proportionately to the owners (likely you until you transfer some of the ownership while living).
We also recommend that families discuss rent at least once each year (even if you are renting your own land) to train heirs to manage future rental decisions. Understanding cash rent, flex rent and crop-share rent can be a significant step in diffusing a potential source of discontent.
If you employ these strategies, the odds of your family keeping their land will increase significantly.
We do not care who in your family circle owns the land. We care greatly that if anyone in your family circle has the desire to they should have the opportunity to farm it and own it.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot was 1 in over 302 million. The odds of your heirs winning your estate lottery are 1 in 1 (all they have to do is outlive you). It is interesting to note that the Mega Millions winner will take as much as a 51% reduction in their payout if they choose a cash option rather than a 29-year payout.
Will the payout of your “farmland lottery” be reduced for the time value of money if your heirs choose to take it in a lump sum?
Kids can be a little bit like a herd of cows. If the gate is open and they start heading in the wrong direction, it can be tough getting them back. The key is to have a good fence to keep them within the boundary. This takes leadership in the form of training, a source of food and water, patience and a plan to fix the fence periodically.
My sincere hope is that you will consider the reality of an inheritance of farm real estate pointing toward possibly the greatest opportunity of your lifetime — the opportunity to provide leadership for your family to keep your land.
For 31 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.