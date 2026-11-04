“Further cash weakness Tuesday pushed December hogs to another new contract low close today,” The Hightower Report said. “Cutout dropped at midsession and the acute cash weakness this week has been the major bearish issue although prices are not significantly lower than they were last Friday. This may be an indication that the selling pressure is easing, and bearish news may be getting close to being priced in. if the political landscape after the midterms shifts in favor of a lower dollar, it could increase support for hogs after this long decline.”
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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