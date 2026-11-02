“December hogs started higher this morning, testing the highs of the last couple sessions, before giving back the gains and closing at a new contract low,” The Hightower Report said. “Friday’s lower national cash trade, down more than $7 on the week, lower cutout and lean hog index were too many negatives for the market to extend to the upside to start the week. Better cash fundamentals are needed before a consistent rally can be expected.”
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