People are also reading…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“October hogs made a new high for the move this morning but pulled back to close slightly lower. A very strong weekly close last week was a po…
“We give the bulls the edge despite yesterday’s break,” the Hightower Report said. “USDA supply and demand data last Friday showed pork produc…
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.