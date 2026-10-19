People are also reading…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures caught some strength on Friday, with contracts up $1.10 to $1.65 at the close. December was up $1.30 on the week. Open interest was down 3,119 contracts on Friday, suggesting some short covering. USDA reported northern dressed sales at $350-355 and $222-227 live. Southern sales were reported at $228. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales of $228-228.50 on 571 of the 2,596 head offered, with a few $224-228.50 bids.”