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Cattle futures were strong early in the session yesterday but pulled back and closed mixed and near the lows of the last two weeks, the Hightower Report said.
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Cattle futures were strong early in the session yesterday but pulled back and closed mixed and near the lows of the last two weeks, the Hightower Report said.
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