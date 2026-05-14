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The Hightower Report said, “Cash strength led the market higher again yesterday with reports of trade at 260-263 in the north and as high as 265 in the South, $5-7 higher than the prior week. There was also optimism Trump may secure a beef purchase agreement from China but so far, comments out of Beijing do not mention beef. However, China did approve licenses for hundreds of U.S. beef exporters, but Reuters is reporting China’s official website on the matter initially showed ‘approved’ but now shows the licenses as ‘expired’. Confusion reigns. Additional bullish news came from JBS yesterday saying beef and all protein demand remains very strong and Tyson Foods CFO said U.S. cattle producers are making spotty efforts to rebuild the herd, but tight cattle supplies are likely to continue into 2027.”