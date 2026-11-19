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“Lean hog futures closed the Thursday session with a bounce, up 90 cents to $1.82 across the board. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 27 cents on November 17 at $56.59,” according to Austin Schroeder with Barchart.” “Export sales data showed 32,120 MT of pork sales in the week of November 12 for 2026 shipment, a 6-week low. Mexico was the buyer of 16,000 MT of that. Actual exports were tallied at 34,161 MT in that week. Of that total, 16,400 MT was headed to Mexico.”