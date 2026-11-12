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The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, has been confirmed for the first time in a dairy herd in Indiana. This marks another state with cattle affected by H5N1.
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The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, has been confirmed for the first time in a dairy herd in Indiana. This marks another state with cattle affected by H5N1.
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