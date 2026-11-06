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The Hightower Report said, “December hogs continued to sink like a stone again today, hitting another new low contract low following yesterday’s bearish gap down. Cutout bounced at midsession but the extreme cash weakness this week has been a major headwind, and December prices have made new contract lows every day this week. A strong bounce in the U.S. dollar today adds pressure and meat markets whether it’s beef or pork, have been beat up significantly this week. That indicates to us the market is concerned about ongoing consumer demand.”