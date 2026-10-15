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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures were down 30 cents to $1.25 across the board on Wednesday. Open interest was down 658 contracts. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $226 sales on one lot of the 2,914 head offered, with other bids of $223. Feeder cattle futures slipped into the close, with contract down $1.90 to $2.57 on the day. Open interest was down 471 contracts on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another 5 cents higher on October 13 to $341.42.”