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“Lean hog futures were mixed, with front months down 75 cents to $3.42 and other contracts up 30 cents to $2.22. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $56.56 in the Wednesday PM report, down $1.38 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 70 cents on October 26 at $69.36. USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 64 cents in the Wednesday afternoon report, at $72.46. The loin and belly primals were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated 490,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.467 million head. That was 13,000 head above last week after a 12,000 head lower revision to Monday and 7,465 head above of the same week last year,” reported Austin Schroeder with Barchart.