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“Live cattle futures posted strength on Wednesday, with contracts up 77 cents to $1.07 at the close, with some contracts more than $1 off the intraday highs. Cash trade has yet to be reported this week. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,800 head offered, with a few bids of $224-224.50 live and $349 dressed. Feeder cattle futures led the rally on Wednesday, with contracts up $1.92 to $3.70 on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.29 on October 19 to $342.16,” according to Austin Schroeder with Barchart. “Lean hog futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 62 cents to $1.42 lower across the board. USDA’s national base hog price was up $1.76 from the day prior in the Wednesday PM report at $67.70. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 38 cents on October 19 at $73.02.”