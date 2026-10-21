“Strong closes across the cattle complex yesterday as prices made new 3-month highs on live cattle,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash expectations are higher this week and USDA’s announcement of a third border crossing reopening next week in New Mexico did not get any bearish reaction.”
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