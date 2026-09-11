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The Hightower Report said, “A lower start for wheat this morning as the latest models show rain potential in Kansas over the next week creeping a little further into west-central areas but the heaviest totals will be in the eastern half of the top wheat producing state. Cooler weather will also be moving into the southern Plains next week.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war have weighed on wheat prices, though continued Russian attacks are keeping Black Sea supply risks in focus. A strike on Dnipro Thursday damaged a vegetable oil facility owned by U.S. agribusiness Bunge, highlighting the ongoing threat to regional grain and oilseed infrastructure.”