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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat is taking a pause from the wild volatility earlier this week and is steady to slightly lower to start the morning. The Kansas crop tour on day 2 found freeze damage, wheat streak mosaic and drought damage after 177 stops for the day, yield is estimated at 39.3 bpa, down from 53.3 a year ago for the same route. The tour continues today and final results for the three days will be released late today.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Expana raised their outlook for 2026/27 EU wheat production by 0.1 MMT from last month to 128.8 MMT. The Rosario Grains Exchanges projects the 2026/27 Argentina wheat crop at 18-19 MMT, a sharp decline from 29.5 MMT in the year prior.”