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“The wheat complex is trading higher across the board this morning as markets await USDA’s Grain Stocks and Planted Acreage reports,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In the September contracts, Chicago wheat is up 1/4 cent at $5.80, Kansas City wheat is 1-3/4 cents higher at $6.16-1/2, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 4-3/4 cents at $6.05-1/2. This morning, traders will receive USDA’s quarterly Grain Stocks and Planted Acreage reports. The average pre-report estimate for June 1 wheat stocks is 935 mln bushels, down from 1.3 bln bushels on March 1 but above the 855 mln bushels reported a year ago.