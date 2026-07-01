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“Lower wheat stocks combined with acres well below expectations has lifted the price floor for wheat. Winter wheat planted acres were cut another 890k to 31.52 mil. while harvested acres were down 805k to 21.21 mil. Using the updated acreage data and the state-by-state yield forecasts from June imply winter production at 1.002 billion bu., down another 28 mil.,” Soderberg said. “Most of the acreage cuts came from HRW with OK down 300k acres, TX down 200k, KS down 100k and MT down 50k. Spring wheat acres were cut 25k vs. expectations for an 80k increase. At 9.39 mil. acres they are the lowest in 56 years.”