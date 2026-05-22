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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat ended with minor losses into the close, with Kansas City prices slightly weaker than Chicago due to an uptick in rains in the Plains and U.S. HRW prices well above other origins. The daily chart in wheat is showing bearish signs and offering technical headwinds following the reversals down last week and limited upside follow through this week.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The Argentine government will reportedly reduce their wheat export tax from 7.5% to 5.5% beginning in June. This added additional pressure on wheat today. There is talk that soybean export taxes could also be cut down the road.”