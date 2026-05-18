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The Hightower Report said, “A sharp turn higher overnight in wheat after the White House fact sheet showed U.S. wheat could be part of the $17 billion China Ag purchase package. In addition, Russian spring wheat planting has been very slow due to cold/wet conditions, and the second half of May will be critical to get the crop in.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “China’s commerce ministry said Saturday that both sides are aiming to promote two-way trade, including agricultural products, through measures such as reciprocal tariff reductions across a range of goods. However, the ministry did not specify which agricultural products could be included.”