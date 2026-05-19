“Prices ranged from down $.07 in MIAX to $.03 higher in CGO. Winter wheat ratings dipped another 1% to 27% G/E. There was a 3% increase in the crop rated poor/VP, now up to 43%. Overall ratings are well below their historical average. Ratings in Kansas fell another 2% to only 15% G/E while 58% of their crop is rated poor/VP. Look for abandonment levels to continue rising. Ratings did increase 4% in Ohio and 3% in both Oklahoma and Oregon. Ratings in Montana fell another 13% and are off 20% in the past two weeks. Nationally 71% of the crop is headed, vs. 62% YA and 5-year average of 58%. Spring wheat plantings advanced 20% to 73% complete, still trailing the YA pace of 80% however above the 5-year average of 6%. Emergence at 39% is just below YA at 42% and above the 5-year average of 34%. EU soft wheat exports at 20.63 mmt are up 7.3% YOY. U.S. wheat prices remain uncompetitive in the global marketplace making U.S. demand into China unlikely under current dynamics,” stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
Recently Listed