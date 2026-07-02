Wheat is trading with Thursday morning gains across most contracts of 2 to 4 cents, Barchart.com reported. The wheat complex was higher across the three exchanges on Wednesday.
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Wheat is trading with Thursday morning gains across most contracts of 2 to 4 cents, Barchart.com reported. The wheat complex was higher across the three exchanges on Wednesday.
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