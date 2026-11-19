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The Hightower Report said, “The overnight meeting between President Trump and Xi came and went without any tangible announcements regarding U.S. ag purchases or the elimination of the 10% reciprocal tariff. Trump specifically asked Xi to do more for U.S. farmers and further details of the talks have yet to release but the initial market reaction the upside overnight was underwhelming.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Crude Oil losses of $3.06 with heating oil down $0.0944 at the close put pressure on the bean oil side of the complex. The US dollar index also hit a 19-month high, with the real weakening to a 19-month low as well to put pressure on the beans.”