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"Prices were mixed with beans closing within $.03 ½ of unchanged, meal was $1-$2 higher while oil was steady to down 10 points. Bean and meal spreads weakened, while oil spreads firmed. Resistance for Jan-27 beans is the 100-day MA at $12.54 ½. Dec-26 meal surged through its 100-day MA resistance into new highs for the month. Dec-26 oil held support above this month’s low at 61.34 setting up a price rebound. Across the complex MM’s were net sellers of 101k contracts reducing their combined long position to 184k contracts, the smallest in 4 months. U.S. harvest advanced 4% to 96% complete, vs. the 5-year average of 95% and YA pace of 93%,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.