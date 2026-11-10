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"The bean market ahead of today's USDA report had declined significantly over the last two months and with USDA numbers today leaning bullish, prices not surprisingly had a sharp upside reaction. U.S. ending stocks dropped to 300 million, down from the estimates of 331, exports were increased and yields came in slightly below guesses," according to The Hightower Report. "The market moved swiftly higher post-report and ended the day with $.40 gains on strong trading volume."