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“Prices were sharply higher across the complex in 2-sided trade. A strong recovery in the agricultural space today was driven by a turnaround in the U.S. $$$, a more threatening U.S. forecast along with indications China is seeking offers for U.S. beans for Sept/Oct delivery. Beans were up $.19-$.22, meal was $4-$5 higher while oil was up nearly $.01 ½ lb. Despite the strength nearly bean spreads traded to new low ahead of FND. Product spreads were mixed. Both July and Nov. beans made new lows for the week, however held support above their respective June lows. Near-term resistance for July-26 is at LW’s high just above $11.40. July-26 oil held support above its 100-day MA before rebounding. S&P Global calculates the B/E price for bean oil for a California RD manufacturer has fallen to $.87 lbs. following a drop in diesel prices. D4 RIN values have held up well at just under $2.40. Bean prices will continue to be sensitive news surrounding Chinese demand,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.