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“Crush margins were pounded, down another $.34 to $2.87 ½ bu. a 3-month low, while bean oil PV fell to a two-month low at 52.3%. Also weighing on bean oil was EIA data that showed usage to produce green diesel fell 4.6% in April to 1.224 bil. lbs. falling well behind the pace to reach the USDA forecast of 14.550 bil. lbs. for the 25/26 MY,” Soderberg said. “To reach this forecast usage May through Sept will need to average 1.442 bil. lbs. U.S. weather and Chinese demand will likely dictate whether Nov. ’26 can break through resistance at $11.60 or violate support near $11.20.”