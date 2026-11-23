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“Crush margins were off 9 cents at $1.80 per bu. with bean oil PV falling to an 11-month low at 46.3%. AgRural estimates Brazilian plantings at 86%. China’s purchase of U.S. soybeans likely rests between 21-22 mmt. Export inspections at 57 mil. bu. was in line with expectations. YTD inspections are up 59% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of up 12%. China took 29 mil. bu. while Mexico and Pakistan took 4-5 mil. each. President Donald Trump has been touting a new trade deal with the Philippines where they are committed to buying 100% of their ag. imports from the U.S., something they have not confirmed,” Soderberg said.